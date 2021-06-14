Indianapolis man in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A 27-year-old Indianapolis man is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle in Madison County Saturday night.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, the man was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson southbound on Indiana-9 toward County Road 1550 North shortly after 8 p.m. when the motorcycle crossed left of center and went off the east side of the roadway.
Officials said he was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered head injuries.
The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Community Hospital Anderson in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
