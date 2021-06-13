30-year-old man drowns in northeastern Indiana private lake

Conservation officers shared a reminder to always wear a personal flotation device in or near water.

GARRETT, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 30-year-old man drowned in a private lake Sunday afternoon in the northeastern part of the state.

First responders were called to the 900 block of County Road 64 at Indian Springs Campground in Garrett, Indiana, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on a report of a man struggling to swim who went underwater and did not come back up.

Scuba divers from the Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team located the man shortly after 3 p.m.

The man's identity has not been shared at this time.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Garrett Police Department, Garrett Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department and Dekalb County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Garrett is roughly 150 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.