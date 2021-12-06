WATCH: Pipe bursts in downtown Indy sending steam, debris sky-high

An underground steam pipe burst at the intersection of Michigan Street and Senate Avenue Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An underground steam pipe let loose sending hot steam and debris into the air in Indianapolis Saturday.

Indianapolis firefighters went to the intersection of Michigan Street and Senate Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. for an underground steam pipe that had erupted near a Kroger grocery store.

Firefighters urged the public to stay away from the area while Citizens Energy Group worked to shut down the pipe.

"STAY AWAY from area on foot, bike or car," IFD said in a tweet that featured a video of the pipe erupting Saturday.

By 3:43 p.m. Saturday, the burst pipe was being brought under control.

After one more push of heavy steam, Citizens Energy Group was able to get the underground steam pipe shut down.

IFD said the public should continue avoiding the area while Citizens Energy investigates the cause of the pipe bursting.

No one was injured during this incident.

3:43 PM - After one more push of heavy steam, @citizensenergy gets underground steam pipe shut down and #IFD Command terminates incident. Please continue to stay clear of the area - Senate & Michigan as #CitizensEnergy works to investigate cause. No Injuries pic.twitter.com/l6mg0O0NZ4 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) June 12, 2021