2 people severely injured after crash between truck and motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcycle that left two people severely injured in Lafayette Saturday afternoon.

Officials were called to Schuyler Avenue at the Interstate 65 south interchange shortly after 2 p.m. on a report of a personal injury crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 GMC Sierra truck, driven by Dean Trennepohl, 61, of Monticello, was driving southwest on Schuyler Avenue and turning left to enter the I-65 south ramp. As the truck was turning left, it collided with a 2001 Suzuki GSX motorcycle, driven by Michael Fortner, 29, of Monticello, and passenger Scott Young, 29, of Monticello.

Officials said Fortner and Young were both thrown off the motorcycle and suffered serious bodily injuries. Neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

Fortner was first taken to Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette but later flown to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Young was taken to Franciscan Hospital and is in serious condition and undergoing treatment for multiple pelvic fractures.

Trennepohl was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Schuyler Avenue had lane restrictions for about three hours while the crash was being investigated.

The Lafayette Fire Department and Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service assisted in the incident.