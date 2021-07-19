Police: Marion man fatally shoots wife, self in car driven by family member

State police are investigating the Monday afternoon incident in Gas City.

GAS CITY, Ind. — Two people are dead after police say an argument ended in gunfire and a traffic crash.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in Gas City.

Indiana State Police said preliminary evidence indicates there was a verbal argument between Eric Huffman, 48 and his wife, Telina Huffman, 43, who were passengers in a car driven by another family member.

When Eric Huffman reportedly pulled a gun and shot his wife, the driver intervened, wrestling for control of the weapon. The driver of the car lost control and crashed into a parked semi trailer, police said. Eric Huffman then regained control of the gun and allegedly shot himself.

The driver of the car, unable to get out of the car because of damage to the vehicle's door, then drove to the Gas City town hall to seek help. He had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said Eric Huffman and Telina Huffman were pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted.