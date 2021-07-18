Man dies after June shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six weeks after a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side, the victim has died.
It happened Friday, June 4 just after 5 p.m. IMPD North District officers responded to Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, for a person shot.
They found a man, who was transported to the hospital. The man eventually died Sunday, July 18.
The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after his family is notified.
IMPD has not revealed any details about a possible suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.