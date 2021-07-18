Man dies after June shooting on Indy's near northeast side

The shooting happened Friday, June 4 near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Six weeks after a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side, the victim has died.

It happened Friday, June 4 just after 5 p.m. IMPD North District officers responded to Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, for a person shot.

They found a man, who was transported to the hospital. The man eventually died Sunday, July 18.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after his family is notified.