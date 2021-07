It happened near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Marianne Avenue, near East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police said the victim, only identified as a 35-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.