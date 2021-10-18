There's a new concession option at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will have a self-service concession option for fans. There will be two grab-and-go stands in the main concourse.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers tip off their season Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Their first home game at the recently renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Saturday against the Miami Heat.

Fans in attendance will be able to take advantage of a new self-service concession option at the fieldhouse.

There will be two Fast Break grab-n-go stands in the main concourse that will allow fans to use their mobile wallets or credit cards to make purchases without having to pay at a register.

As customers leave the concession area, they'll be billed automatically through the use of smart sensors, smart shelf sensors, vision cognition, and machine learning.

Two additional Fast Break locations on the balcony level will open later this year.