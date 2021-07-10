Pacers trade injured Sumner to Nets, sign veteran Wanamaker to training camp deal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.
Sumner tore his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13.
Sumner tweeted about the surgery, saying:
"Can't truly express how grateful I am for the love I've received these past days. I needed more than you can imagine. All those encouraging words helped me get back to a space where I needed to be. Thank God for a successful surgery. Tough road ahead, but nothing is stopping me."
Sumner, who was drafted by the Pacers in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games for the team last year.
The 25-year-old Vaulet has played most of his pro career in his home country of Argentina and Spain. He is expected to play this season in Greece, according to The Associated Press.
Vaulet averaged 2.5 points and 1 rebound in the Tokyo Olympics. Argentina lost in the quarterfinals to Australia.
The Pacers also signed NBA veteran Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. The Pacers said Wanamaker will wear number 10 on his jersey.
Wanamaker has played for the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors. He is averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for his career.
The Pacers begin the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. on the road against the Hornets.
