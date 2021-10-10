Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomes back Pacers fans at Fan Jam

Fan Jam is back after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers are back for a new season. After a year with no fans, crowds came out in full force Sunday to see the team in person for Fan Jam. The remodeled Gainbridge Fieldhouse also offered new pandemic precautions.

The fans are back.

"This is a family tradition. We normally come every year," Joseph Zablon said.

And, they're glad the players are back, too.

"What a beautiful day to get out and celebrate the Pacers kicking off their season," Tim Coulter said.

Fan Jam is back after taking a year off because of the pandemic. "Enjoying the games actually in person with the crowd. I think it's better with the crowd. Their reactions," Ty Boykin said.

"If you don't have a crowd, it's no fun at all," Raquan Brisco said.

The house was packed once again for Sunday's scrimmage game, resembling a playoff game. "I have my wife over there, my son, my nephew, other nephew, some friends back there, my daughter back there," Zablon said.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse invited the public to the Pacers' newly renovated, renamed home with new pandemic safety features including enhanced HVAC with UVC and air filtration, touchless fixtures in the restrooms and dedicated cleaning staff.

you just have to be there for the full experience 🎤@Original_Turner's costume selection was on point this year 😂 pic.twitter.com/TpHpy5Ps1T — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 10, 2021

Fans came out by the thousands to see the Pacers, Pacemates, and Boomer, all for no charge.

"Their family events are the best. This is a really good adventure for families. It's reasonable, it's easy entrance in and out, very fun. Kids love it, all ages," said Suzette Zablon.

We sure missed moments like these. Feels SO GOOD to have our @Pacers fans back in the building 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/MoMtr1LT0V — Gainbridge Fieldhouse (@GainbridgeFH) October 10, 2021