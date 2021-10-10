Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomes back Pacers fans at Fan Jam

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers are back for a new season. After a year with no fans, crowds came out in full force Sunday to see the team in person for Fan Jam. The remodeled Gainbridge Fieldhouse also offered new pandemic precautions.
The fans are back.
"This is a family tradition. We normally come every year," Joseph Zablon said.
And, they're glad the players are back, too.
"What a beautiful day to get out and celebrate the Pacers kicking off their season," Tim Coulter said.
Fan Jam is back after taking a year off because of the pandemic. "Enjoying the games actually in person with the crowd. I think it's better with the crowd. Their reactions," Ty Boykin said.
"If you don't have a crowd, it's no fun at all," Raquan Brisco said.
The house was packed once again for Sunday's scrimmage game, resembling a playoff game. "I have my wife over there, my son, my nephew, other nephew, some friends back there, my daughter back there," Zablon said.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse invited the public to the Pacers' newly renovated, renamed home with new pandemic safety features including enhanced HVAC with UVC and air filtration, touchless fixtures in the restrooms and dedicated cleaning staff.
Fans came out by the thousands to see the Pacers, Pacemates, and Boomer, all for no charge.
"Their family events are the best. This is a really good adventure for families. It's reasonable, it's easy entrance in and out, very fun. Kids love it, all ages," said Suzette Zablon.
The Pacers' first preseason home game is on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Oct. 13.