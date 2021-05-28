x
Simone Biles-headlining gymnastics show coming to Indianapolis in October

Gym clubs have the first opportunity to purchase tickets at discounted prices.
Simone Biles performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — America's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles is bringing her cross-country tour to Indianapolis.

Fans can experience the "Gold Over America Tour" at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The 110-minute show will feature an all-star team of gymnasts, including Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Morgan Hurd and Jordan Chiles.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing,” Biles said in a statement. “I believe there is GOLD inside of us all and it’s time to let that GOLD shine.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11. 

Gym clubs have the first opportunity to purchase tickets at discounted prices. Click here for more information on the Gym Club Sales Program.

