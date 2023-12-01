'He was a good guy' | Friends struggle to come to terms with death of man, daughter killed in apartment fire

The Indianapolis Fire Department believes the fire that killed Raymond Diggs and his daughter started on the couch in their east side apartment.

INDIANAPOLIS — A friend of 31-year-old Raymond Diggs said they are still trying to come to terms with his tragic death.

Britney Williams said Diggs, who died with his 15-month-old daughter in an east Indianapolis apartment fire Monday night, was more than a colleague. They worked together at Joe's Auto Sales, where she said he worked in the service department for three years.

"He was a good guy. Always there to help," said Williams.

The Indianapolis Fire Department believes the fire that killed Diggs and his daughter started on the couch in their east side apartment. Three other children are still in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest.

Williams said when they initially heard about the apartment fire, they didn't know the severity. They're still trying to emotionally process his absence.

"We shared a lot of laughter and fun with Raymond. That's the type of energy he brought to the day. It's been a lot of tears and a lot of emotions and a lot of confusion," she said.

Williams said the grief was made worse after they learned of the passing of Diggs' 15-month-old daughter, Leilani Rembert.

"It's always hard to process a child losing their life, especially in a situation like this," said Williams.

Williams said it's going to be hard for them to move forward without him.

"One day at a time. Death is a hard thing to process in general," said Williams.