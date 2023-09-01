5 critically injured in east side apartment fire

Firefighters say two adults, a teenager, a toddler and a baby were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire at an east Indianapolis apartment complex sent two adults, a teenager, a toddler and a baby to the hospital Monday night.

All five were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. First responders were able to get a pulse back on four of the five people who were injured.

Firefighters were called to the fire just before 10:30 p.m. at 2847 Elwin Drive, which is an address at Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and North Post Road.

When firefighters arrived, there was no fire showing from the apartment, but there was a light amount of smoke. Firefighters found a small fire on the couch.

Investigators say no smoke alarm was activated in the apartment when the fire started.