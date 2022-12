Firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A deadly fire in Muncie is under investigation as ahead of the holiday weekend.

Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 800 block of South Madison Street.

Once there, firefighters pulled 76-year-old Carolyn Fisher from the apartment and rushed her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Fisher was later pronounced dead.