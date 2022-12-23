Woman dies in fire at south Indy apartment building

While searching the apartment, firefighters found a 70-year-old woman. Unfortunately, that woman ended up dying.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a deadly fire at a south side apartment at 4350 Madison Ave.

Firefighters were sent to the Valley Forge Apartments just before 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said there was light smoke coming from a first floor apartment. While searching the apartment, firefighters found a 70-year-old woman. Unfortunately, that woman ended up dying.

IFD said it is unclear if there were working smoke alarms in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.