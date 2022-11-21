Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters

Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016.

FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters.

Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016.

The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew Yoder both tried to rescue the girls and suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Indiana State Police said an investigation eventually ruled the fire an arson. Since then, however, no arrests have been made.

Rose left Flora and moved to California to be with family shortly after the fire. She felt like she had to get away from the place that took away all of her children.

"There was no type of beef, no retaliation against me and my family," Rose told 13News in 2021. "No one disliked us like that. We didn't have no beef. Everyone loved us just as well as we loved them. So once again, I'm lost. To be honest, I feel like it was more racial."

Sgt. Jeremy Piers from the ISP Lafayette Post shared the following update Friday on the case:

"This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, and the Indiana State Police will use all resources available to accomplish our goal. Detectives continue to actively investigate all tips and leads that we receive. We request anyone with information to contact the TIP line at 1-800-382-4628."

Click here for more information on the investigation and to report a tip.

Flora is roughly 65 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.