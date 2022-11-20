x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person hit, killed by train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers advised that SR 11/Jonesville Road would be closed between 200 South and 450 South for a "lengthy" amount of time.
Credit: Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Police investigate a fatal train crash in Bartholomew County on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police were called to investigate a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a train in Bartholomew County on Sunday. 

The pedestrian was hit by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11/Jonesville Road, which is about three miles south of the heart of Columbus. 

In a Facebook post at around 4 p.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers advised that SR 11/Jonesville Road would be closed between 200 South and 450 South for a "lengthy" amount of time due to a fatal crash investigation. 

Myers is asking people to avoid the area while accident reconstructionist’s from the sheriff's department, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State Police investigate.  

Units are currently working an accident involving a train on SR 11. It appears at this time a victim was struck by a...

Posted by Bartholomew County Sheriff - Sheriff Matt Myers on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New tribute for Officer Seara Burton on display in Richmond

Before You Leave, Check This Out