Person hit, killed by train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers advised that SR 11/Jonesville Road would be closed between 200 South and 450 South for a "lengthy" amount of time.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police were called to investigate a deadly crash between a pedestrian and a train in Bartholomew County on Sunday.

The pedestrian was hit by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11/Jonesville Road, which is about three miles south of the heart of Columbus.

In a Facebook post at around 4 p.m., Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers advised that SR 11/Jonesville Road would be closed between 200 South and 450 South for a "lengthy" amount of time due to a fatal crash investigation.

Myers is asking people to avoid the area while accident reconstructionist’s from the sheriff's department, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State Police investigate.