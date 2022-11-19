2 killed, 2 critically wounded in crash with semi in Huntington County

The coroner's office said a car with four people in it hit a semi-truck about 10 miles south of Huntington.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — Two people died and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-truck in Huntington County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 124 and County Road 300 West, which is about 10 miles south of Huntington, Indiana.

A driver with three passengers was going north on CR 300 W. The Huntington County Coroner's Office said the driver didn't stop at the stop sign at the intersection with SR 124.

The driver continued into the intersection and hit a commercial grain trailer that was being hauled by a semi-truck going east on SR 124.

The impact caused the truck to spin and hit a guard rail. When the truck hit the guard rail, its trailer separated from it. The trailer's contents spilled all over the road.

The coroner's office said two people in the vehicle that hit the trailer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people in that car were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The coroner's office said the names of the people who died will be released after their families have been notified.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office are working together to investigate.