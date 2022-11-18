Inflation among things challenging IndyGo's Blue Line project; Mayor Hogsett Weighs In

According to IndyGo, their current design has to be re-evaluated.

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive infrastructure project in Indianapolis that would run along East Washington Street to the Indianapolis International Airport continues to face challenges.

Inflation, increased pricing and change in stormwater requirements has severely impacted progress of IndyGo's Blue Line.

The proposed project price tag has more than doubled from pre-pandemic numbers. IndyGo said the original cost estimate back in 2019 - when the Blue Line design was at 30% - was $220 million. The latest estimates at 60% design total more than $500 million.

On Friday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the issue is high construction costs.

"IndyGo is making changes in the Blue Line that I think will make the overall costs of the Blue Line a little bit more cost-effective. I'm hopeful we'll be able to see the completion of all three bus rapid transit lines nearly the predicted time the construction went in, and that the residents of the city of Indianapolis who need public transportation get it in quality ways," said Hogsett.

Hogsett also noted construction of the Blue Line would not begin until 2024 and could potentially be operational by 2027.

IndyGo is working to find a solution.