Fishers police searching for missing woman

Police say Catherine "Diana" Avila's cell phone last pinged in Boone County.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are searching for a missing woman who may be in danger.

The police department posted a photo of 76-year-old Catherine "Diana" Avila Tuesday evening. Avila recently moved to Indiana from California and is unfamiliar with the area.

Police said Avila is driving a red Toyota Corolla with a California license plate and the last ping from her cell phone was recorded in Boone County.

Fishers Police ask anyone who spots Avila's vehicle to call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.