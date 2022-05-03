Linton woman, 50, last seen April 23; Silver Alert declared

Police say 50-year-old Kendra Odle was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on April 23.

LINTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Linton, Indiana.

Police in Linton are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Kendra Odle, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 200-pound white female. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or red and black flannel shirt.

Police say Odle was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kendra Odle is urged to contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.