Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Syracuse girl

Police say Elizabeth Walters was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenage girl reported missing from Kosciusko County.

Police in Syracuse, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Elizabeth Walters, who was last seen on Sunday, June 5, just before 10 p.m. Police say Walters is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Walters is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch, 115-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black canvas Converse high-top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.

Syracuse is about 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about Walters or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.