Silver Alert declared for missing Ft. Wayne man

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Steven Clemmer was last seen Friday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a northeast Indiana man who went missing Friday. Steven Clemmer, 81, may be in danger and require medical assistance.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Clemmer is 5'8" tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown and gray hair with brown eyes.

Clemmer was last seen in Fort Wayne, 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis, on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.