Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band to represent Indiana in 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band is headed to New York City!

The band was selected as one of 10 bands from more than 100 applicants to perform in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, making its first appearance in the holiday spectacle.

The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band will perform "Let's Have a Parade," which has signaled the start of every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

"The Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band is extremely honored to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!" Chad Kohler, director of athletic bands, said in a news release. "While the band continues to strive for excellence in competition and providing community performance, this will allow the band and all of its community advocates to shine in the national spotlight."

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff.

"Fishers High School Marching Tiger Band sets a standard of excellence within the marching arts, delivering innovative visual design, compelling storytelling and impeccable musicianship on the field every year," Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer, said in a news release.

Most recently, the Sound of Brownsburg performed "Mirko" from Cirque du Soleil in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band was originally chosen to play in the 2020 parade, but the event was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And up next, the Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds will perform in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24.