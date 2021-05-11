Carmel High School marching band to perform in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Carmel's marching band was selected out of more than 100 nationwide applicants to be one of nine chosen marching bands in the 96th running of the annual holiday tradition.

"Carmel High School has one of the finest high school music programs in the country both on and off the marching field. The band is supported by the entire local music-loving community and is built on a foundation of musical excellence that knows few rivals," said Wesley Whatley, creative producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in a press release. "The Macy's Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Carmel High School Marching Band for their second appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022!"