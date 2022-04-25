Anderson High School suspends mascot use following viral video

The Delaware Tribe of Indians is now working with the school in hopes of making changes.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School is suspending the use of its Indian mascot following a viral TikTok video of students performing in what appears to be Native American garb. The Delaware Tribe of Indians is now working with the school in hopes of making changes.

Anderson Community Schools claims it's paying tribute to Anderson's Native American history. However, the Delaware Tribe of Indians is urging the district to listen to its concerns and find other ways to honor its heritage.

Anderson Schools found out about the viral TikTok video last winter. It appears to show students performing in what looks like Native American garb before a basketball game. The school district said the 70-plus year tradition is meant to honor Chief William Anderson, who the city of Anderson is named after.

"We are being portrayed by a 10-second TikTok video, without that context, without that understanding," said Brad Meadows, spokesperson for Anderson School District. "And so, what we want to be able to provide to the tribal leadership is a complete understanding, a complete history, everything we have done and continue to do to honor our Native American heritage."

Meadows continued, "I think that's been the key message all along — is that we're not ignoring this. We're not brushing it under the rug. We really do want to have these difficult conversations."

However, the chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians said the performance doesn't show the identity of their Lenape Tribe. For example, Chief Anderson wouldn't wear the garb of the school mascot.

"The school system has uneducated themselves on this issue," said Chief Brad KillsCrow of the Delaware Tribe. "I think that's where the problem lies. We're not pointing the finger at Anderson. We would politely ask to stop using the mascot. I feel our voices haven't been heard. I've been told, 'We need to talk to our stakeholders first. We need to do this before we ever change,' and I'm sitting here telling you this is our culture, our people, our kids are seeing this on TikTok."

Chief KillsCrow suggested other ways to honor the Native American heritage.

"We can talk honor. Let's get it into the fourth grade education system. Let's teach about Chief Anderson. Let us come up and help the curriculum. Let's put a statue. Let's put a painting," Chief KillsCrow said. "There's several ways to honor him rather than a mockery before a game."

He mentioned his assistant chief, a former teacher, could write up the curriculum. He also suggested putting Chief Anderson's name on the backs of warmup jerseys of the school's athletes as a way to pay tribute.

As a result of the controversy, Anderson High School is suspending the use of its mascot until it finishes an internal review. Anderson Schools said it is open to input and recommendations. However, it also wants the Lenape Tribe to hear its side.