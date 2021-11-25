Brownsburg marching band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a report on the delays The Sound of Brownsburg had in getting to New York City.
A central Indiana marching band had the opportunity to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.
The Sound of Brownsburg had quite the journey getting to New York for the big event, as the flight for a portion of their group from Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday was delayed for 10 hours.
Once their planes arrived in New York city, they made the most of their day there on Wednesday, touring One World Trade Center, Central Park and Times Square, among other attractions.
The Sound of Brownsburg performed along the parade route Thursday, appearing on the NBC broadcast just before 11 a.m. The band played "Mirko" from Cirque du Soleil.
The band was originally chosen to play in last year's parade, but the event was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.