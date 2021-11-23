Brownsburg band heads to NYC for Macy's parade

The Sound of Brownsburg had to wait out a 10-hour delay before getting on their flight to New York.

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana marching band hit a snag trying to get to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Sound of Brownsburg left for Indianapolis International Airport at 5 a.m. Tuesday to fly to New York City for the parade. Their flight was delayed for 10 hours.

To pass the time, band members told 13News they came up with a scavenger hunt.

What do you do when your flights are delayed for hours and you have lots of students with “energy?” You create an... Posted by Brownsburg Bands on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Their plane finally arrived late Tuesday afternoon.

The band was originally chosen to play in last year's parade, but the event was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.