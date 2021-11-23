Brownsburg band heads to NYC for Macy's parade

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana marching band hit a snag trying to get to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Sound of Brownsburg left for Indianapolis International Airport at 5 a.m. Tuesday to fly to New York City for the parade. Their flight was delayed for 10 hours.
To pass the time, band members told 13News they came up with a scavenger hunt.
Their plane finally arrived late Tuesday afternoon.
The band was originally chosen to play in last year's parade, but the event was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
