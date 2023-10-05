FEMA encourages residents of impacted counties to apply for federal disaster assistance after March 31 tornadoes

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is June 14, five weeks away.

WHITELAND, Ind. — FEMA is encouraging residents impacted by the March 31 tornadoes across Indiana to register for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is June 14, five weeks away.

Twelve counties were declared federal disaster areas after some 20 tornadoes touched down across the state on the last night of March. Whiteland was one of the hardest hit towns. FEMA opened six Disaster Recovery Centers in impacted communities, including one at the Johnson County Transportation Building in Whiteland.

More than 230 people in Johnson County have registered for FEMA assistance so far, with $41,000 awarded in FEMA grants.

"Everyone is encouraged to apply if you live in a declared county,” said FEMA external affairs officer Roberto Baltodano. “Whether if you believe that you may have not had disaster-related damages, you are in a declared county, so come see us. We encourage you to come visit and sit down with us. We want to know your story. We want to know what happened and then help us determine your eligibility."

People can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA App.

"It’s very important to understand that there are stages in the process,” said Baltodano. “The first stage, obviously, is the application when you bring that insurance information and your personal information. Next there's going to be an inspector that's going to call you. Make sure you answer that call. It may come from an unknown number. That inspector is going to set up an appointment. Do not miss that appointment."

Applicants should receive a letter of determination within 10 days of their inspection. Denied applications can be appealed. Low-interest loans may also be available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits through the Small Business Administration.

"I have a passion to help those who have been affected in any form of disaster,” said Delvonnie Burgess, SBA public affairs specialist. “And so it gives me great pleasure to know that we are helping and aiding those that have been affected. It can happen to any one of us."

Statewide since April 15, more than $4.5 million in federal grants and loans have been awarded.

Anyone living in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties at the time of the tornadoes can apply for assistance. FEMA can award grants up to $36,000.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Indiana in Whiteland, Martinsville, Stinesville, Sullivan, Fort Wayne, and Merrillville. They will remain open through the June 14 registration deadline.