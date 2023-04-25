Disaster relief loan center now open in Whiteland after tornadoes, severe storms

Homeowners can get up to $200,000 in loans to repair or replace damaged homes. Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million.

WHITELAND, Ind. — There are more resources available if you've been impacted by the recent tornadoes in Indiana.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened up a business recovery center at Grace Assembly of God Church, located off U.S. 31 in Whiteland.

Disaster loans are available for losses due to the storms and tornadoes that ripped through areas March 31 and April 1.

Homeowners can get up to $200,000 in loans to repair or replace damaged homes. Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to replace or repair damages, machinery, inventory and other items.

The SBA is telling those affected by the storms to come to the disaster relief loan center and they'll take care of you for free.

First, you must register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who will then put an application in with the small business administration.

"That's our process. We also encourage all the survivors to bring their ID and their cellphone," said Delvonnie Burgess, public affairs representative with the SBA.

According to the SBA, interest rates are as low as 4%. Click here to apply online for assistance through the SBA's website.

The Whiteland location will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a disaster relief loan center in Sullivan, which was also impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes.

Applicants have until June 14 to apply to file for physical property damage.