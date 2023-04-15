Major disaster declaration approved for parts of Indiana

The declaration makes grants available for home repairs and temporary housing and low-cost loans to people affected by storms on March 31 and April 1, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved disaster assistance for areas affected by storms on March 31 and April 1, it was announced Saturday.

Several parts of the state were affected by tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds. The action approved by President Joe Biden provides for grants for home repairs and temporary housing and low-cost loans to address uninsured property losses.

The declaration involves affected people in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

The agency said more designations could be made if warranted by results of damage assessments.

Those who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Applications can also be made on the FEMA App.

The total number of tornadoes in Indiana for the outbreak was raised to 23, the fifth most in Indiana in one day and the most in the state on a single day since Nov. 17, 2013.