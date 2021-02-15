Winter Storm blog: Lafayette mayor issues snow emergency

Nearly all of Indiana is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly all of Indiana is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates.

11 p.m. - INDOT trucks are hitting the streets to treat the roads ahead of snowfall. DPW is asking that drivers give trucks plenty of space to do their work.

We are moving into a full call out of trucks across the district. SLOW DOWN and take your time on the roads overnight. pic.twitter.com/I9Ts4KO2rg — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) February 15, 2021

9:08 p.m. - Hamilton County issued a Travel Advisory overnight and into Monday. Drivers are asked to use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and drainage culverts.

A Travel Advisory is in effect for Hamilton County overnight and into Monday. One to 3 inches of snow is expected overnight. Low temperatures may limit salts ability to melt snow and ice. Drivers are asked to use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and drainage culverts. pic.twitter.com/GxkXt9Gr4S — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) February 15, 2021

8:48 p.m. - IU Southeast announced classes and offices will be online only on Monday due to weather.

IU Southeast Alert: Classes and offices will be online only Monday February 15, 2021 due to weather. In-person classes cancelled and on-campus offices closed. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) February 15, 2021

8 p.m. - Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski issued a snow emergency for the city Sunday night, which went into effect at 8 p.m.

The mayor did not say when the emergency would be lifted.

Lafayette residents have 12 hours to move their vehicles from marked Snow Emergency routes. If people do not move their vehicles by 8 a.m. Monday, it could result in fines and towing.

The city is asking residents and businesses to move cars off non-snow route streets as much as possible.

Mayor Roswarski issued the following statement:

“We have the possibility of experiencing a significant amount of snow over the next 24 hours. Citizens are asked to remove their vehicles from the city streets to assist our snowplowing efforts throughout the community. High winds, blowing snow and bitter temperatures all reduce the effectiveness of salt, requiring crews to make more passes to clear the streets.”

8 p.m. - Indy Parks' Municipal Gardens will be open as a warming center for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures from 8 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning.

FYI: Municipal Gardens will be open this weekend as a warming center for those in need of shelter from cold temperatures. The warming center will be open starting 8pm on Saturday through Monday morning. Follow @IndyOPHS for more updates! pic.twitter.com/kLdxpwVSVt — Indy Parks🌲 (@IndyParksandRec) February 12, 2021

5:29 p.m. Sunday - Bargersville Fire Department is asking if anyone in the community owns a snowmobile or ATV that would be available to help paramedics and EMTs ahead of the winter storm.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact mpruitt@bcfd.net.