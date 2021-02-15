Winter storm leads to COVID-19 vaccine cancellations and rescheduling

A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dangerous winter weather is closing coronavirus vaccination clinics across the state. Thousands of Hoosiers who have already waited weeks, will have to reschedule and wait some more.

With snow falling, and the clinic an hour away from closing, Kent and Rose Krimmel got their long-awaited COVID-19 vaccinations.



"It is great to have it over. We've been waiting like five weeks." Rose said "It is important to me to have it behind us," Kent said.

The terrible weather caused Johnson Memorial Hospital to close its clinic early Monday and, like many other clinics, stay closed Tuesday.



"It disrupts things in so many different ways," said Dr. Craig Moorman, Johnson County health officer.

At the one clinic alone, hundreds of people must make new appointments. That's a tough task for senior citizens who struggle with the internet, don't drive and rely on relatives for rides.

"It is difficult to get back in," Moorman said. "I feel obligated and responsible to help these people to find another spot soon and get them taken care of."

Some clinics are calling people and helping them get new appointments within days, instead of weeks. The Hamilton County Health Department is rescheduling its Tuesday appointments to Saturday.

The state department of health is sending texts and emails to people whose clinics are closing and promises to put a priority people needing second dose of vaccine. A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, 816,758 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.