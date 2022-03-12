Indiana woman killed in head-on crash 6 miles north of Greenfield

The crash happened near 9300 North State Road 9, approximately 6 miles north of Greenfield, Indiana.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and two others, including a 2-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Hancock County on Saturday.

Kathy Shuppert, 49, of Greenfield, was driving a Honda Accord south on State Road 9 when her car crossed the centerline about a mile north of the intersection of State Road 9 and State Road 234.

Shuppert's car collided head-on with a Ford Focus driven by Eva O’Dear, 26, of Indianapolis, according to Captain Robert Harris of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders were called to the crash just before noon. Harris said medics pronounced Shuppert dead at the scene. O'Dear and her 2-year-old daughter had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Methodist Hospital where they're listed in stable condition.

The Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team spent the better part of Saturday investigating the crash. The highway was closed for about four hours while officers investigated.