Woman dies after crashing vehicle into Lafayette home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a 70-year-old woman died from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of County Road 300 North, near Country Road 900 East, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The initial caller said the vehicle drove off the road and struck a house.

Firefighters got to the scene and found the driver, later identified as 70-year-old Marilyn Rogers, of Buck Creek, unresponsive in her vehicle. Deputies said Rogers was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags properly deployed when her vehicle struck the side of the home.

Rogers was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody inside the home was injured in the incident.

Investigators believe Rogers was driving east on County Road 300 North and drove off the right side of the road, into a field and eventually struck the side of a home. Investigators do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Washington Township Fire Department, Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service, Tippecanoe County Crash Reconstruction Team and Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office also assisted in the investigation.