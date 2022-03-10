x
Person flown to Indianapolis hospital after Martinsville crash

The crash happened Thursday on Interstate 69, north of Ohio Street, around 6:20 a.m.
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69, north of Ohio Street, around 6:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle upside down with the driver trapped inside. 

Martinsville firefighters got the driver out, who was then flown by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital for their injuries. Police have not shared an update on the driver's condition at this time.

Witnesses told police the driver was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Indiana State Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Department assisted in the incident and helped direct traffic during the investigation.

