Columbus man dead after 3-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 50-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 2000 block of State Road 46, near East Base Road, around 7:30 a.m.

When they got there, Captain David Steinkoenig and Hope Town Marshall Matt Tallent found a person, later identified as 50-year-old Kevin Burton, of Columbus, who was partially ejected from a vehicle. Deputies said Burton died at the scene from his injuries.

According to witnesses, an SUV, driven by 53-year-old Tammy Janes, of Hope, was going south on State Road 46, and Burton was driving a pickup truck behind Janes.

Witnesses said an SUV, driven by 32-year-old Tracy Toddy, of Hope, crossed the center line on State Road 46 and hit Janes' vehicle and then hit Burton's truck. According to deputies, Burton's truck flipped on its side after the crash, and he was trapped underneath the truck.

Toddy was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for their injuries. Deputies have not shared information on Toddy's condition at this time.

Janes was not injured in the crash.

Columbus Regional Health EMS, Columbus Fire Department, STAT Flight, Clay Township Fire Department, Hartsville Fire Department, Hope Police Department and Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.