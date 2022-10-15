LIST: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels

Grab your "boos" and "season" the day at one — or all — of the fall events below.

INDIANAPOLIS — The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and spooky) has arrived. Fall officially started Thursday, Sept. 22.

That not only means re(leaf) from the heat, but that plenty of feasts and fright are in our near future.

There are a lot of events happening across central Indiana this fall. We have a list below with a breakdown of events in cities and towns across the area.

Central Indiana fall activities

Carmel

Spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities will be offered for children of all ages at Cool Creek Park.

This is a family-friendly event with trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and a beer garden featuring four local breweries.

Danville

This festival at Beasley's Orchard will have an eight-acre corn maze, hayrides, u-pick pumpkins, apple cannons, live music, vendors and much more.

Another gorgeous September Sunday here at the farm, and another gorgeous photo op! 🎃 We’re open today until 6pm, come participate in some fall activities early and beat the crowds! Posted by Beasley's Orchard on Sunday, September 18, 2022

Fishers

Headless Horseman: Every Thursday-Sunday in October

The annual fall festival is full of activities, shows, and spooktacular family fun. Take an adventure on the haunted hayride where you’ll get chased by the Headless Horseman.

Enjoy campfires and smores kits, a corn maze, crafts, a scarecrow trail, pumpkin carving, light-up-the-night pumpkin trail, u-pick pumpkins, carnival games, animal encounters, inflatables, and food trucks.

Explore Conner Prairie's 22,160-foot maze featuring three unique adventure paths. Choose the path that best fills your exploration spirit.

Franklin

There will be a 5K run/walk and a one-mile family fun walk.

There will be a trunk-or-treat in town and businesses will be passing out candy.

It's free to enter in this contest. All pets are welcome. Here's the form to sign up.

Greenfield

This is Indiana's largest four-day festival. There will be poetry, art and music.

Stop by Riley Home Museum from Oct. 23-31 to carve a pumpkin for Greenfield's 2022 jack-o-lantern contest. There will be a spooky display of the pumpkins glowing in the gardens of the Riley Museum. Entry to the contest is free.

Indianapolis

This spooky, not scary after-dark event is fit for the whole family. Wander through foggy forests filled with glowing jack-o-lanterns and feel the Ghost Train rumble beneath your feet. Attendees will also witness The Three Graces come to life in the party of the century at Mischief Manor.

Performances will be set to scene from fan-favorite fall flick, "Hocus Pocus." The event will be held at the Randolph H. Deer Special Events Pavilion at Newfields.

The 3rd Annual North Shadeland Fall Festival will be held at the Shadeland Station Shopping Center located at 7427 Shadeland Ave.

More than 80 unique pumpkin, cider, and fall beers will be on deck and ready to sample during this festival at Opti-Park in Broad Ripple.

The ARTSPARK will come alive with hands-on art activities, food and one-of-a-kind work from 25 local and regional artists.

YMCA Fall Festivals: Late October/early November

Several YMCAs throughout the area will host fall festivals in late October and early November. The festivals are open to members and nonmembers. There will be costumes, a trunk or treat, crafts and more. The participating YMCAs are listed on this schedule.

Celebrate autumn during the Thatcher Park Harvest Festival! There will be music, refreshments, and fun fall activities.

Martinsville

This annual four day festival is a Martinsville tradition. Events include Farmers' Day, a carnival, craft fair, 5K run/walk, car show and more.

Noblesville

Russell Farms Country Fall Festival: Sept. 24 - Oct. 30

Every Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch as well as scavenger hunt corn mazes, a petting zoo, a bounce house, and more fun for the family.

Listen to live music, visit more than 90 arts, crafts, and food booths, watch your little ones play in the KidZone, or simply take in the natural beauty of the most scenic park on the White River Greenway.

Join the Taylor Center of Natural History staff at their historic red barn for a day of pioneer fun, including a “quilting bee.” Plus, you will get to make a corn husk doll and fresh butter, and learn all about pioneer plants with community herbalist, Greg Monzel.

Westfield

Urban Vines Winery and Brewery is hosting a fall festival featuring tractor rides around the vineyard, live music and Quack Daddy donuts and other yummy food.

