Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

A short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability.

"The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.