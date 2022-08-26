x
Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

A short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields.
Credit: BessiakeVision
"The Masterpiece" about the life of Milton Keys premieres Saturday, Aug. 27 at Newfields.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. 

"The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m. 

13News reporter Emily Longnecker will be at the premiere. She spoke with Keys earlier this week about his life, his work and the movie he hopes will change people's perceptions - not only of him, but others living with physical challenges.

