‘EatHere Indy’ launches text-based service for restaurant recommendations

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular restaurant news platform EatHere Indy launched a new text-based service this month in Indianapolis to give access to instant dining recommendations.

The new service launched March 1, just in time for thousands of basketball fans to travel to the city.

“There are going to be so many people coming into town. There are always conventions and conferences and big events, but people aren’t really tapped into our resources,” said Bradley Houser, co-founder and CEO of EatHere Indy.

EatHere Indy started in 2015 with a mission to bridge the gap between restaurants and food lovers. Co-founders Houser and Austin Burris hope to bring diverse communities together around the shared experiences of food.

“This is an extremely unique service and a first-to-local-market opportunity that allows food lovers to get very specific and curated recommendations from the EatHere team on demand,” Houser said. “With the devastating aftermath of COVID-19 on our local restaurant scene, launching our text service was a natural next step for our start-up company.”

The service will recommend restaurants around the city. You can ask “what is the best Thai food?” or “Looking to impress friends with the top places on Mass Ave” or “Need the perfect place to take a date.”

“We wanted to create an opportunity for people to explore the city and try more diverse foods that are outside the downtown space,” Houser said.