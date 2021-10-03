Butler Blue getting ready to be 'The Mayor of March' for NCAA tournament

Blue will act as part host, part ambassador, part reporter, and part college hoops fanatic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler Blue IV is elevating his status as he now takes on the title of "The Mayor of March" as the tournament plays in Indiana.

“Blue already represents all of the best parts of NCAA Basketball,” said Evan Krauss, Blue’s handler and Senior Marketing Manager at Butler. “Combine that with the love of his hometown, Indianapolis, and you have a slam dunk.”

Blue will act as part host, part ambassador, part reporter, and part college hoops fanatic. That means Blue will attend fan rallies hosted by Indiana Sports Corp., participate in community events organized by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, extend hospitality to guests and visiting media with Visit Indy, and much more.

He'll also hit the road to attend games at Butler and in Bloomington and West Lafayette.

“Our live Bulldog mascots are no strangers to road trips,” Krauss said. “We’ve covered thousands of miles over the last several years on the heels of the Butler Basketball team to surprise prospective students, visit alumni, and spread some Butler cheer. This is a continuation of that, but with a special focus on our own backyard. I think Blue was born for March in Indy!”

Blue made his campus debut before a Butler Men’s Basketball game on Jan. 24, 2020. Less than two months before the season was ended by the pandemic.