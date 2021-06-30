Downtown Indianapolis readies for July 4th fireworks with some big changes

This year, fireworks will be launched from the top of a seven-story office building at Meridian and Michigan streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — The July 4th fireworks show returns to downtown Indy this year, but with some key changes.

Downtown Indy's Bob Schultz said, "we call this a rebuilding year, we're working with a new pyrotechnics company (Melrose), a new launch location and new vantage points"

Because of nearby residential growth, the 36-story Regions Tower is no longer the launch site. This year, fireworks will be launched from the top of a seven-story office building at Meridian and Michigan streets.

The building is just south of the Scottish Rite Cathedral and across from Veterans Memorial Plaza.

The mortar tubes are already at the top of the building, with the set-up and remaining work taking place Saturday and Sunday.

Streets surrounding the building, including Meridian and Illinois, will be closed from 9:45-10:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of Veterans Memorial Plaza, across from the launch building will also be off limits.

Chief Michael Beard, IFD's fire marshal, said there needs to be a safe perimeter around the site to protect people from any falling debris.

"There could be some embers that fall or shells that go into the air, don't explode and come down, which is one of the main things we worry about," Beard said, adding, "it's rare to happen, but we want to make sure if it does no one is hurt."

But Schultz said there are plenty of other places to catch the show.

"Think east all the way over to Mass Ave," he said, noting to the west, there are several large parking lots on the east side of the IUPUI campus that will provide great views of the fireworks.

Schultz said it's best to avoid viewing from Monument Circle and south of there, given all the tall buildings.

IMPD Commander Brian Mahone, who oversees special operations, said with all the construction in and around downtown, be sure to give yourself extra time to get downtown.

"We're going to have more than 100 officers to assist getting people in and out for the safety and security of spectators," he said.

He stressed that spectators should not pull over on the interstate or other roads to watch the fireworks, noting metered parking is free on July 4th.

The fireworks show, synchronized to music, starts at 10 p.m. and runs 21 minutes. This year, there is no Freedom Fest. Schultz hopes people will pick up carry-out from downtown restaurants that are open on the holiday.