Skyline Club opens reservations to public for July 4 fireworks show

After a canceled 2020 show and a change in the launch pad location for 2021, the downtown social club is opening its doors to the public for July 4.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is still time to reserve one of the best seats ever to see Indy's downtown July 4 fireworks display. The Skyline Club of Indianapolis opened its reservations to the public this year after 2020's cancellation.

Reservations include a special holiday dinner menu featuring a "taste of the USA" — different cuisines from various regions of the country.

For the first time in years, the fireworks launch pad has moved from the Regions building to the 500 North Meridian building. The change could impact the crowds that flock downtown each year to see the display, which is set to music played by a local radio station.

This year, the Skyline Club of Indianapolis made some viewing adjustments, so dinner guests and members won't miss the Independence Day celebration in the sky.

Jeff Markowicz, the regional manager in charge of the Skyline Club of Indianapolis, had invited members to see the fireworks through the space's glass ceiling. When Markowicz got word of the change in the launch pad location, he and his staff had to do some major adjustments.

"We are on the 36th floor, so we are going to take our members down to 27 and overlook right over the fireworks," Markowicz said.

This year, Markowicz decided to open the event to the public. He is even offering private rooms on the north side of the club for people who are interested in hosting family and friends.

As a tenant in the OneAmerica building, business slowed down dramatically during the pandemic, but Markowicz was able to maintain a core part of his staff and has since added some new employees.