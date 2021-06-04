Downtown Indianapolis fireworks show set for July 4th

Fireworks will fill the night sky Sunday, July 4, beginning at 10 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July fireworks display in downtown Indianapolis is returning in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks will fill the night sky Sunday, July 4, beginning at 10 p.m.

“We are excited to bring back one of our treasured July 4 traditions,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a press release. “This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”

The fireworks will launch from the 500 North Meridian office building.

The 21-minute show will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Emmis Communications radio stations B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM.

Regions Tower had been the launch location and sponsor of the Downtown Freedom Fest for more than 50 years, but a new launch site was needed beginning this year due to new residential development adjacent to Regions Tower.