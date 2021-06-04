National Vaccine Day of Action: What you need to know about getting your COVID shot

With a nationwide goal of vaccinating 160 million Americans by July 4, 13News is helping to kick off a month of action by encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — Last month, President Joe Biden announced a goal to have 70 percent of American adults vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one shot by July 4. He also hopes to have 160 million people fully vaccinated by the same date.

In an effort to encourage viewers, their friends and their family to protect themselves against COVID-19, 13News is sharing information, stories and resources about the coronavirus vaccines.

VERIFY

There is a lot of information — and misinformation — circulating about the coronavirus vaccine. It can be tough to separate fact from fiction. Our VERIFY team tackles some of the most popular questions and concerns.

MORE: Can you get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine?

Vaccine safety

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to three pharmaceutical companies for use of their vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer and Moderna have also begun the process of seeking full approval from the agency. But many still have concerns about how safe the shots are. Here is what we do and don't know about some of those concerns.

MORE: How did the COVID-19 vaccines got made so quickly

Vaccine efficacy

Based on clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who had not been previously infected. The Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective for the same parameters. The J&J vaccine was 66.3 percent effective, but of the participants who got sick after at least four weeks of receiving the vaccine, none were hospitalized or died. Here's more information about the efficacy of the vaccines.

Vaccine incentives

As the country strives for more people to get vaccinated, many companies are offering incentives to both customers and employees for getting their shots. Similarly, some governments are offering incentives to residents, and schools to students and teachers. Read about some of the benefits — outside of being protected against COVID-19 — of getting vaccinated.