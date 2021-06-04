'The Third Eye' is meant to keep people from running into things while they stare at their phones

SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean designer has developed a way to keep people from falling over obstacles while they're glued to their smartphones.
The contraption is a robotic eye which is strapped to a person's forehead. Called "The Third Eye" it looks for potential object someone might bump into while they're looking down at their phones. When it gets to within about six-feet of an obstacle, it beeps to alert the wearer.
When a person is looking up, the device turns itself off.
The designer said people should not rely solely on the device for their safety and that he hopes when they see this option, they will recognize the severity of their phone addiction and put it away while they're out walking.
