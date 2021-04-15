CarmelFest will return for Fourth of July, but be prepared for a few changes

Because this year's July 4 falls on a Sunday, the CarmelFest parade will take place on July 5. There will also be two nights of fireworks.

CARMEL, Ind. — CarmelFest will return for a July fourth celebration, but be prepared to see a few changes meant to encourage social distancing.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Fourth of July holiday falls on a Sunday so the CarmelFest parade will now take place on July 5, the federal observance of the holiday.

This year’s event will feature a new layout at two locations. Music will return to the Gazebo, but there will be new features at an expanded adult and kid zone at Carter Green.

Organizers hope this layout will reduce congestion, and make it easier to maintain a healthy physical distance.

For the first time ever, CarmelFest will feature two nights of fireworks, July 4 shows on the east side and west side Carmel, and a July 5 show over the skies of downtown Carmel.