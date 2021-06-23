All of the central Indiana Fourth of July celebrations returning this year

Many city leaders are encouraging everyone to continue social distancing and practice COVID-19 preventive measures.

INDIANAPOLIS — After many Fourth of July celebrations were canceled last year do to the COVID-19 pandemic, cities ad towns across central Indiana are excited to announced that celebrations will return this year.

According to current CDC guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. However, many city leaders are encouraging everyone to continue social distancing and practice COVID-19 preventive measures.

Here are the details about the July 4 celebrations around central Indiana:

Downtown Indianapolis

The Fourth of July fireworks display in downtown Indianapolis will fill the night sky on Sunday, July 4, beginning at 10 p.m.

“We are excited to bring back one of our treasured July 4 traditions,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a press release. “This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”

The fireworks will launch from the 500 North Meridian office building.

The 21-minute show will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Emmis Communications radio stations B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM.

Regions Tower had been the launch location and sponsor of the Downtown Freedom Fest for more than 50 years, but a new launch site was needed beginning this year due to new residential development adjacent to Regions Tower.

Avon

The Town of Avon is celebrating the Fourth of July with a "Night at the Park" on Saturday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Avon Town Hall Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, an animal show, pony rides, face-painting and wrapping up the night with a fireworks show!

All activities, besides food trucks, will be free of charge.

For more information, click here.

Carmel

CarmelFest will return for a Fourth of July celebration, but be prepared to see a few changes meant to encourage social distancing.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Fourth of July holiday falls on a Sunday so the CarmelFest parade will now take place on July 5, the federal observance of the holiday.

This year’s event will feature a new layout at two locations. Music will return to the Gazebo, but there will be new features at an expanded adult and kid zone at Carter Green.

For the first time ever, CarmelFest will feature two nights of fireworks: July 4 shows on the east side and west side of Carmel, and a July 5 show over the skies of downtown Carmel.

Greenwood

The City of Greenwood's Freedom Festival will take place Saturday, June 26 at Craig Park.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. with a parade to honor first responders and health care professionals for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at 5 p.m., more than 40 vendors and partners will offer food, wine, beer and more.

"Duck Dynasty's" Si Robertson will be the event's celebrity guest.

The fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Noblesville

The Noblesville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival will take place on Sunday, July 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through Downtown Noblesville.

Registration to participate in the parade is $25 (nonprofits are not charged), and entries must be submitted by June 30.

The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park from 6 to 10 p.m.

Hairbangers Ball will perform on the Republic Services Main Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The day will end with the annual fireworks show, presented by T-Mobile and Midwest Paving, which will begin at 10 p.m.

Forest Park will also be featuring a limited VIP section where families and friends can purchase tables for the evening. VIP table groups may bring in their own food and drink, participate in a table-decorating contest, and get access to separate VIP restroom options. Tables seat eight people and cost $160.

For more details and to register for the parade or VIP tables, click here.

Westfield

"Westfield Rocks the 4th" will return to the Grand Park Sports Campus. This year, there will be an expanded celebration beginning Friday, July 2 and going through Sunday, July 4.

"After this past year, our community is ready to celebrate," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "More than ever before, it will be great to see our residents coming together for this annual event. Community events are part of what makes Westfield a desirable place to live and raise a family."

The three days of events will include free concerts, food and drink vendors, and Frank's Franks will host the fifth annual Westfield hot dog eating contest.

The Kids Zone will have attractions for children of all ages. Parents will need to purchase tickets on the city’s website.

The fireworks display will take place on July 4 starting at 10 p.m.

Whitestown

The Town of Whitestown will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m.

All events will take place on the campus of Eagle Church located at 5801 S. Main St.

The Circle City Train Wreck will perform live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Cornfield Mafia will take the stage from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors include Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets, JC Cocina, Kona Ice and SW Concessions.