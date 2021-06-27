Pat shares how to keep your grill from starting an unplanned fireworks show.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the July 4 holiday approaches, Americans start to plan their holiday cookouts to celebrate Independence Day on their patios and decks.

But a dirty grill can start a grease fire and provide an unplanned fireworks show for your backyard guests.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared ways to get your grill ready for a safe and tasty cookout on 13Sunrise this Sunday.

From the best brushes and cleaners for your grill and cooking grates to the best ways for lighting the coals or filling the propane tank, Pat shared his best advice for your summer grilling.