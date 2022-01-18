2022 Devour Indy Winterfest restaurants, menus released

The annual dining event goes from Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Start planning your meals for Devour Indy Winterfest!

The annual dining event kicks off Monday, Jan. 24 and runs for two weeks through Sunday, Feb. 6 with more than 120 restaurants participating around the greater Indianapolis area.

Presented by the law firm Faegre Drinker, diners can enjoy three-course, value-priced menus at participating eateries throughout the Indianapolis metro area.

Meanwhile, Devour Indy will once again support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund through Winterfest. The fund give back to employees of the hospitality industry who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

